Artemisia Announces Cast and Designers for EVERY WAITING HEART

Pictured: Patty Malaney and Sarah Beth Tanner.

Full cast and crew have been announced for Artemisia’s world premiere production of EVERY WAITING HEART.

The production will be performed at The Den in June 2020 and is directed by Founding Artistic Director Julie Proudfoot.

EVERY WAITING HEART centers on the relationship between an overworked single mother and her rebellious teenaged daughter. Sherri and Annette have been an unbreakable mother-daughter duo since childhood, but suddenly Annette’s rebelling and Sherri’s terrified. Desperate for help, Sherri goes to a speed-dating event at a Pentecostal church that unexpectedly changes the course of both of their lives and fractures the bond that has held them together for so long. Counterpointing the main storyline is the complex and surprising relationship between two pioneer women courageously settling the Nebraska Territory in 1848.

“We are living in a time when cultural gaps are becoming dangerously wide, blurring our common humanity with religious imperatives,” comments Proudfoot. “Lauren’s fearless play mirrors our collective crisis of faith and empowers us to follow the truth we discover in our own hearts.”

In the leading roles of mother and daughter are Sarah Beth Tanner as Sherri and Patty Malaney as Annette. Also in the cast are Anita Kavuu Ng’ang’a (Miriam), Harmony Zhang (Ruth), Myesha-Tiara (Hannah), John Ham (Leon) and Tamarus Harvell (Charlie). Understudies are Whitney Dottery (Hannah/ Miriam), Ilirida Memedovski (Ruth/Annette), Sarah-Lucy Hill (Sherri), and Jake Drummond (Charlie/Leon).

The production team includes Alyssa Mohn (Set Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Becca Venable (Lighting and Sound Designer), Eren Ahn (Props Designer/Master), Scott Myers (Fight Director), Kristin Schoenback (Assistant Director/Dramaturge), Rachel Hunsinger (Stage Manager/Intimacy Director).