Steppenwolf Launches “Half Hour” Podcast

Steppenwolf has announced the launch of “Half Hour: A Steppenwolf Theatre Podcast.”

Steppenwolf produced, and ensemble member hosted, this interview-style podcast is based on the most magical amount of time there is in the theatre — the half-hour before a show begins.

Hosted by Audrey Francis, Caroline Neff, Cliff Chamberlain and Glenn Davis, four of Steppenwolf’s newer ensemble members, “Half Hour” takes audiences behind the scenes for candid, intimate, one-on-one conversations between ensemble members, hear their stories, learn their process, and find out what motivates them to create theater.

The first episode of the podcast will air in early April and feature Steppenwolf co-founding ensemble member Jeff Perry.