Chicago Shakes Announces “As You Like It” Cast and Designers

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of “As You Like It,” presented April 30–June 21, 2020 in the Courtyard Theater.

This ‘60s-inspired adaptation infuses Shakespeare with the hit songs of The Beatles, and is adapted and directed by Daryl Cloran, the Artistic Director of Canada’s Citadel Theatre.

“As You Like It” features Jennifer Latimore, Liam Quealy, Cher Álvarez, Juan Chioran, Kevin Gudahl, Kayvon Khoshkam, Tony Carter, Michael Mahler, Heidi Kettenring, Adam Wesley Brown, Austin Eckert, Kieran McCabe, Steven Pringle, and Bri Sudia.

Pictured from left to right: Top row – Jennifer Latimore, Liam Quealy, Cher Álvarez, Juan Chioran; Middle row – Tony Carter, Austin Eckert, Heidi Kettenring, Kayvon Khoshkam, Kevin Gudahl; Bottom row – Michael Mahler, Adam Wesley Brown, Steven Pringle, Bri Sudia, Kieran McCabe.

“When I think of the 1960s, I feel an immediate connection between the storyline of “As You Like It” and the music of The Beatles—and the songs we’ve chosen lend themselves perfectly to this romantic story,” comments Cloran. “The free-spirited journey of the play’s characters is reminiscent of the social and cultural evolution during that time, so beautifully expressed by the poetry and music of The Beatles.”

This adaptation of “As You Like It” is conceived by Daryl Cloran and the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival. Joining Cloran on the creative team is Music Supervisor Ben Elliot, Choreographer and Fight Choreographer Jonathan Hawley Purvis, Music Director Michael Mahler, Creative Consultant Rick Boynton, Scenic Designer Pam Johnson, Costume Designer Carmen Alatorre, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, and Wig and Make-up Designer Richard Jarvie. Rounding out the creative team are Verse Coach Larry Yando and Assistant Director Jasmine Bracey.