Plagiarists Announce New Artistic Director

The Plagiarists have announced that company member Christina Casano will step into the role of Artistic Director this summer, replacing founding company member Gregory Peters in the position.

“I am excited to be moving into a new position within the ensemble,” says Christina, “and am honored by the trust and love I have received from the board and company. I joined The Plagiarists because at the center of every production is an earnestness in the storytelling, from the script to the actors to the creative decisions. That heart is what I am interested in continuing to produce: this is the work I want to be making.”

Christina Casano

In addition to her work as a director, actor, and stage manager, Christina has been instrumental in implementing new initiatives for The Plagiarists, discovering new projects, and increasing company visibility in the community. As Artistic Director, she is “keenly interested in developing relationships with artists in the community, continuing to foster inclusion in company hiring and casting practices, and ultimately dedicating herself to the ambitious task of growing the company, now in its twelfth season,” according to a statement

“Though our mission has its roots in our love of history, literature, art, and pop culture,” says outgoing AD Gregory Peters, “it is also about change and transformation, about bringing new perspectives to bear, and inviting new audiences to theatre. This, to me, means we need to ensure that we do the same with our leadership, so that we can continue to bring fresh eyes to our work. It has been my pleasure to be a company member and then to lead The Plagiarists, and it will be my pleasure to again be a company member and see the exciting places that new leadership can take us.”