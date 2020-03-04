Cast Announced Britney Spears Jukebox Musical “Once Upon a One More Time”

The cast has been announced for the Broadway-bound fairy tale jukebox tuner ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, a set to the hits of Grammy Award-winning superstar Britney Spears.

Briga Heelan (“Great News”, Judd Apatow’s “Love”) and Justin Guarini (Romeo and Juliet, “American Idol”) will star as Cinderella and Prince Charming in the musical’s pre-Broadway run this spring at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, alongside BAFTA Award nominee Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral, “Outlander”) as Narrator, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Sideshow, The Cher Show) as Stepmother, Brooke Dillman (Superbad, “Wrecked”) as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), Aisha Jackson (Waitress, Frozen) as Snow White, and Mimi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany. Ashley Chiu (KPOP) is Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J Lee (Groundhog Day), Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) is Rapunzel, Ryan Steele (Carousel), Allie Trimm (13 The Musical) is Little Mermaid, Morgan Weed (American Psycho) is Princess Pea. The ensemble includes Matt Allen (Something Rotten!), Belinda Allyn (Allegiance), Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower (Anastasia), Jennifer Florentino (On Your Feet!), Selene Haro (Beyond Babel), Joshua Daniel Johnson (In The Heights film), Amy Hillner Larsen (Hairspray), Korinne Tetlow (If Only), Salisha Thomas (Beautiful), Matthew Tiberi (Finding Neverland), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots), Kevin Trinio Perdido, and Diana Marie Vaden (Tootsie).

Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation: could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss? With an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME weaves such hits as “Oops! I Did It Again”, “Stronger,” “Toxic” and “Lucky”, into the world of Happily Ever After.

Directed and Choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, BTS, Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME begins previews at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph Street) on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with an opening night of April 30, for a limited engagement through May 17, 2020. Dates and venue details for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

The creative team for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME includes five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine, NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”) as Creative Consultant, Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Lighting Designer Sonoyo Nishikawa (Prince of Broadway), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (On Your Feet!), Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies), and Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan (Beetlejuice). Casting is by Hardt Casting, General Management is by Charlotte Wilcox Company, and the Production Stage Manager is Bonnie Becker.

Individual tickets for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME are on sale now, and range in price from $33-$110 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays at 7:30PM; Wednesdays at 7:30PM (added 2PM performance on May 6 & 13); Thursdays at 7:30PM; Fridays at 7:30PM; Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM; Sundays at 2PM & 7:30PM (no 7:30PM performance on May 10 & 17).