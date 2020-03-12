COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Chicago Theater Closings

As cancelations begin to roll in from Chicago-area theaters, PerformInk has decided to keep one central article for all available news of show closings and postponements. We will update this article as news is received.

Many theaters that remain open are waiving exchange or cancellation fees for those that feel ill or are concerned about attending live events. Some theaters are also asking that patrons who must cancel consider donating their tickets in order to help pay artists and staff who are bound to be greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update – 3/12/20 5:42pm

The City of Chicago has banned events with over 1000 people in attendance. This will affect Broadway in Chicago, The Auditorium, and the Chicago Theater, among others. We will continue to update as news unfolds.

Closings & Postponements

The Auditorium Theater has announced that ther will be no performances for the next 30 days (through April 12)

“Be More Chill” has announced a three-month postponement of the Chicago production originally slated to begin performances on April 17. Previews at the Apollo Theater will now begin on July 7 and the show will open on July 17, 2020. Beginning Monday, March 16, the Apollo Theater box office will reach to all ticketholders with tickets through July 6 with information on how to arrange ticket exchanges into future performances. Tickets for dates beginning July 7 remain valid.

Court Theatre has announced the cancelation of its upcoming production “The Lady from the Sea” and all remaining performances of the “Iliad” have been postponed.

Porchlight Music Theatre is postponing its 25th Anniversary ICONS Gala honoring Joel Grey, originally scheduled for Monday, March 23.

Trap Door Theatre will be suspending the run of “Lipstick Lobotomy,” and postponing its spring run of “The Water Hen” that was scheduled to open May 7, 2020.

Other COVID-19 Announcements

Broadway In Chicago’s shows are being performed as scheduled. Any patron that is sick is encouraged to stay home and contact Broadway In Chicago’s Customer Service in advance of your show to arrange for an exchange of your tickets for another date of the same show. Email at customerservice@broadwayinchicago.com or via phone at (312) 977-1702.

If you know of additional closings or postponements, please email editor@performink.com.