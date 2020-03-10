Lyric Announces Full “42nd Street” Cast and Creatives

Pictured: Norm Lewis and Faith Prince.

Lyric has announced full casting for its production of “42nd Street,” running May 29 – June 21, 2020, at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Previously announced Broadway stars Norm Lewis (Julian Marsh) and Faith Prince (Dorothy Brock) are joined by Isabelle McCalla (Peggy Sawyer) Ashley Day (Billy Lawlor), Ruth Gottschall (Maggie Jones), Eddie Korbich (Bert Barry), Matt Crowle (Andy Lee), Kristen Beth Williams (Ann Reilly), John Lister (Abner Dillon) and Jay Montgomery (Pat Denning).

The ensemble includes Shannon Alvis, Brian Bandura, Matt Casey, Brian Duncan, Annie Jo Ermel, Erica Evans, Madison Piner, Barry Busby, Juan Caballer, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Alex Drost, Kirsty Fuller, Sarah Gold, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Graham Keen, Drew King, Daniel Marhelko, Sarah Meahl, James Patterson, Emily Phillips, Jason Daniel Rath, Julio Rey, Alyssa Sarnoff, Christopher Shin, Karilyn Surratt, Thomas Sutter, Kelly Swint, Ross Thompson, Paige Williams, and Kelli Youngman.

Members of the Lyric Opera Chorus performing include Timothy Bradley, Hoss Brock, Desirée Hassler, Rachael Holzhausen, Tyler Lee, Joseph Shadday, Marie Sokolova, Maia Surace, Corinne Wallace-Crane, Nicholas Ward, Kelsea Webb, and Max Wier.

“42nd Street” is directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear, conducted by Gareth Valentine, with set and costume designs by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Chris Davey and sound design by Mark Grey.

“42nd Street” centers on a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her home in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to audition for the new Broadway show “Pretty Lady,” staged by notorious director Julian Marsh. When leading lady Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and rises from chorus girl to star status overnight. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, the stage musical is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley’s 1933 movie.

For more information visit http://lyricopera.org.