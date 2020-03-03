Blank Theatre Announces NINE Cast and Crew

Pictured: Amanda and Justin Horvath-Adair

Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for their production of “NINE” with a book by Arthur Kopit, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and based on Fellini’s 8 ½.

Justin & Amanda Horvath-Adair lead the production as Guido & Luisa Contini. Joining them are Blank company member Claire Latourette (Claudia Nardi), Alexandria Neyhart (Carla Albanese), Wendy Parman (Liliane La Fleur), Brittney Brown (Sarraghina), Teaira Burge (Guido’s Mother), Colie Smigliani (Stephanie Necrophorus) and Halle Bins (Our Lady of the Spa). Laura Brennan and Chamaya Moody complete the ensemble. Henry Lombardo and Miguel Cardenas will alternate the role of Little Guido. Michael Mejia and Beth Ann Stripling are understudies.

Elyse Dolan will direct with musical direction by co-artistic director Danny Kapinos and choreography by company member Britta Lynn Schlicht. The production team includes Katie Capp (Assistant Director), Jason Fleece (Dialect Coach), Jeremy Hollis (Scenic Design), Julie Jachym (Stage Manager), Kyle Mayes (Intimacy Coordinator), Colin Bradley Meyer (Costume Design), Seth Torres (Lighting Design) and Sophie Vitello (Dramaturg).

Based on the classic film 8 1/2 by Federico Fellini, NINE tells the story of a visionary film director and the frustrations of the many women in his life.

Co-Artistic Directors Dustin Rothbart and Danny Kapinos say “Part of Blank Theatre Company’s mission is to keep contemporary classics alive. We are thrilled to be presenting ‘NINE’ professionally in Chicago for the first time in over a decade. ‘NINE’ features a predominately female cast and one of the most beautiful scores ever written for the stage. We are over the moon to be bringing this show back to Chicago and exploring it in a scaled-down, intimate setting.”

“NINE” previews March 28th & 29th and runs March 31st-April 26th at Stage 773’s Box Theatre, 1225 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.