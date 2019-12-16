Definition Theatre Welcomes New Ensemble Members

Pictured: Danielle Davis, Sophiyaa Nayar, and James Ijames

Definition Theatre has announced the addition of three new artists to its ensemble – actress Danielle Davis, director Sophiyaa Nayar, and playwright James Ijames, whose play “White” will open Definition’s 20/21 season.

“We are thrilled to expand our chosen family and give these incredible artists a creative home in Chicago,” comments Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. “Definition Theatre is committed to making room and supporting marginalized artists and continuing to add bold new voices to the American theater cannon.”

Davis, Nayar and Ijames join ensemble members Owais Ahmed, Jared Bellot, Carley Cornelius, Ari Craven, Danielle Davis, Martasia Jones, Slick Jorgensen, Kristy Hall, James Ijames, Kiki Layne, Maddie Martin, Kelson Michael McAuliffe, Neel McNeill, Sophiyaa Nayar, Alexandra Oparka, Julian Parker, Tyrone Phillips, Jacqueline Rosas, Christopher Sheard, Dujon Smith and Mercedes White.