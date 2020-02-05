Goodman to Produce “Good Night, Oscar” Starring Sean Hayes

By Abigail Trabue

Goodman Theatre has announced the 2021 premiere of “Good Night, Oscar,” starring Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sean Hayes (Broadway’s Promises, Promises, NBC-TV’s Will & Grace) as character actor, pianist and wild card Oscar Levant.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (“I Am My Own Wife,” “War Paint”), “Good Night, Oscar” will directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (“Chinglish”).

“We are thrilled to produce the world premiere production of “Good Night, Oscar” — and to welcome the inimitable Sean Hayes, whom I’ve long admired as one of our most versatile contemporary actors,” said Artistic Director Robert Falls. “It’s exciting to once again team up with Doug Wright and Leigh Silverman, two extraordinary artists whose previous collaborations have yielded exciting projects on our stages and beyond.”

It’s 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Oscar Levant. Famous for his many epigrams, Oscar has a favorite: “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line.” Oscar will prove just that when he gets a four-hour pass from the mental ward to appear live on national TV. It’s an episode Paar’s audience—and the rest of America—won’t soon forget.

“I had terrific experiences at the Goodman with “I Am My Own Wife” and “War Paint,” said Wright. “I’m so happy to have the continued support of Robert Falls, and can’t wait for audiences to meet the maelstrom that is Oscar Levant.”

“The Goodman is one of the most exciting theaters to develop and premiere new work,” comments Silverman. “I am beyond thrilled to be returning and with a dream team of incredible collaborators: the incomparable Sean Hayes giving a career re-defining performance and master playwright, Doug Wright.”

Performance dates, along with the entire 2020/2021 Goodman season will be announced at a later date.