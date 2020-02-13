Little Time Announces Cast and Crew for “Clementine”

Pictured: Gregory J. Fields and Cameron Roberts.

Little Time Theatre Co. has announced the cast and design team for its inaugural production, the world premiere drama “Clementine” by Cameron Roberts, directed by Matthew Martinez Hannon.

The cast includes Gregory J. Fields and Cameron Roberts.

Sam and Drei are two playwriting students at a prestigious university. After a year of not speaking to each other, they reconnect for a dorm-cooked meal. Sam—a white man—has written a play about the experience of a black family with hopes of being a more inclusive, intersectional playwright. When the university newspaper publicly criticizes the play, Sam wants Drei—a black man—to help him understand where he may have gone wrong. But Drei wants something else. As their desires clash, a secret from the past forces Sam and Drei to confront the realities of criticism and the unknown future of their relationship.

The production team includes Andrei Borges (lighting design), Val Buchanan (stage manager) and Nick Wren and Zoe Lesser (producers).

Clementine will play March 13 – 29, 2020 at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago. More information at www.littletimetheatreco.com.