Akvavit Welcomes New Company and Associate Members

Akvavit theater has announced the addition of nine new company and associate company members.
Tyler Skafgaard joins Akvavit as a company member and will take on the role of Literary Manager. New associate members include Victor Bayona, Aliza Feder, Kelsey Jaffer, Michael Joseph, Harrison Ornelas, Samuel Pate, Lee Peters and Hannah Harper Smith.
