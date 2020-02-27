Mercury Sets “Priscilla” Cast & Production Staff

Pictured: Honey West

Mercury Theater Chicago has announced the cast and production staff of the musical comedy “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” running in the company’s Venus Cabaret space March 20 through June 28. Adapted from the Australian movie-musical “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” the story follows three drag queens on their adventures across the Australian Outback. The production’s 3-month run is set to conclude at the end of Pride Month in June.

Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio, agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship. The jukebox score includes a parade of dance floor hits like “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.”

“Priscilla” is directed by L. Walter Stearns, with Eugene Dizon serving as music director and Breon Arzell providing the choreography. Leading the cast is Honey West as Bernadette, Josh Houghton as Tick/Mitzi and Parker Guidry as Adam/Felicia. Rounding out the cast are Averis I. Anderson (Ensemble), John Cardone (Ensemble), Shana Siap Dagny (Diva/Cynthia), Taylor DiTola (Diva), Dwayne Everett (Ensemble), Donica Lynn (Diva), Matthew Miles (Bob), Roy Samra (Ensemble/Young Bernadette), Jasmine Lacy Young (Ensemble/Shirley/Marion).

The production team includes Daniel J. Hanson (Production Stage Manager), Shane Murray Corcoran (Associate Producer), Robert Kuhn (Costume Designer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), G. Max Maxim (Video Designer), Ben Lipinski (Stage Designer & Technical Director), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer/Engineer), Darian Tene (Assistant Choreographer) and

Lindsay Bartlett (Dialect Coach).

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” runs from March 20 through June 28. Performances are Thursdays at 8:30 pm, Fridays at 8:30 pm, Saturdays at 8:30 pm and Sundays at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Individual tickets are $65 and are available online at MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.