Brian Pastor Joins Sideshow Theatre Company

Pictured: Brian Pastor. Photo by Tom McGrath-TCMcG Photography.

Sideshow Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Brian Pastor as its new Executive Director effective this month. Pastor succeeds Stephanie Weddell, who has served alongside Artistic Director Jonathan L. Green since April 2016.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help shepherd Sideshow Theatre into its next chapter,” said Pastor. I have long admired the company’s bold and diverse storytelling, as well as its incredibly talented stable of artists. For a curious artist who has dedicated their career to exploring familiar stories in new ways, it feels like coming home.”

“On behalf of the Sideshow ensemble and board of directors, I am thrilled that Brian will bring their deep knowledge and understanding of the Chicago storefront theatre community to continue the invaluable work that Stephanie has done over the last four years,” added Artistic Director Jonathan L. Green.

Pastor is the Founding Executive Director and the current Artistic Director of Promethean Theatre Ensemble, as well as Resident Director at City Lit Theater. Previously they served as Executive Director of Raven Theatre and, spent ten and a half years on staff at City Lit, the last nine as Managing Director. Pastor is also a former board and company member of The Mime Company and a founding company member of Chicago dell’Arte. For the past 15 months, Brian has served as Chief Operating Officer of We All Code, a Chicago nonprofit dedicated to teaching coding and web development skills to underserved youth.