Interrobang Announces “Here Lies Henry” Star & Production Team

Pictured: Scott Sawa. Photo by Ian McLaren.

Interrobang Theatre Project has announced that Scott Sawa will star in Daniel MacIvor’s one-man drama “Here Lies Henry,” a revival of the company’s very first production in celebration of their tenth anniversary. Staged by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce, “Here Lies Henry” will play February 28 – March 28, 2020, at Interrobang’ss resident home, Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave.

In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it’s too late. Daniel MacIvor’s play deals with love, death, beauty, truth, and lies. Scott Sawa stars in the title role, with Josh Kemper as the understudy.

“Daniel McIvor’s brand of meta-theatrical theatre has the power to transform the lives of audiences, who come into dark rooms with their minds and their hearts open, who are filled with questions, and who find a moment of peace in the presence of something innately familiar,” said Director Elana Elyce. ‘The play hopefully can touch people, and open people to thinking about their own humanity and their purpose in life.”

The production team to date includesvvLaVisa Williams (costume design), Michelle E. Benda (lighting design), Timothy McNulty (sound design), RichieVavrina (production manager), Louis Lothan (master electrician) and Shawn Galligan (stage manager).

For more information, visit interrobangtheatreproject.org.