Cast and Designers Announced for “Wonder Women”

The cast and design team have been announced for “Wonder Women: The Musical”, part of the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival produced by Underscore Theatre Company.

Written by Gregory Becker and directed by Christopher Pazdernik, the show will feature Shea Pender as William Marston, Laura Sportiello as Sadie Holloway, Jayla Craig as Majorie Huntley, Sydney Richards as Olive Byrne, Jenny Rudnick as Margaret Sanger, Noah Berman in the Cameo Track, Jasmine Young as Aphrodite, Alli Atkenson as Athena and Courtney Dane Mize as Dike.

Pictured: (L to R): (top row) Laura Sportiello, Shea Pender, Sydney Richards. (middle row) Jayla Williams-Craig, Jenny Rudnick, Jasmine Lacy Young. (bottom row) Courtney Dane Mize, Noah Berman, Alli Atkenson.

The creative team includes Kayla Boye (choreographer), Matt Salvo (music director), Joshua Bishop (assistant director/choreographer), Erin Kraft (dramaturg), Rueben Echoles (costume designer), Bri Wolfe (stage manager) and Julia Hollander (Marketing & Production Assistant).

“Wonder Women: The Musical” tells the true story of the birth of the 1941 classic comic book character Wonder Woman. It follows three women who lived in a secret four-way polyamorous relationship with William Martson, the scientist who invented the lie detector, depicting how this group overcame the discrimination, misogyny, and sexual taboos of the day and eventually became a ‘family.’ Their individual passions for reproductive rights, gender psychology, equal rights, and BDSM and gave the world a superhero who would defeat ignorance using the powers of love and acceptance.

“Wonder Women: The Musical” runs February 8-20 at The Edge Theatre, 5451 N. Broadway. For more information visit CMTF.org.