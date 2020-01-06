Comrades Announce THE LAYOVER Cast and Designers

The Comrades have announced the cast and design team for the Midwest premiere of THE LAYOVER by Leslye Headland.

Directed by Drew Shirley, the production features Michael Vizzi (Dex) and Allison Plott (Shellie), with Emma Jo Boyden, Charlotte Hensley, Jim Morley, and Joshua J. Volkers. Understudies include Sarah-Lucy Hill and Peter Surma.

Pictured: Top row, left-right: Michael Vizzi, Allison Plott, Jim Morley

Lower row, left-right: Joshua J. Volkers, Emma Jo Boyden, Charlotte Hensley

The production team is Jenna Houck (Scenic Designer), Megan Beattie (Costume Designer), Derek Bertelsen (Props Designer), Lana Whittington (Intimacy/Violence Director), William Mobley (Composer/Sound Designer), Melanie Kulas (Production Stage Manager), and Kamren Smith (Assistant Director).

In THE LAYOVER, a man and woman, who meet as seatmates on a delayed flight from Chicago to New York, become more than that when forced to spend a hotel night in Chicago before their flight resumes.

THE LAYOVER runs February 20 – March 22nd. For more information visit the-comrades.com.