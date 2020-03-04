Den Theatre to Produce “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees”

Pictured: Jacqueline Novak. Photo by Mindy Tucker.

The Den Theatre has announced the Chicago debut of the Off-Broadway production “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, written and performed by comedian Jacqueline Novak, directed by John Early, executive produced by Mike Birbiglia and presented by Natasha Lyonne.

Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that’s part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a “nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else.”

Novak’s one-woman show will play May 29 – June 18, 2020, on The Den’s Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

More information at www.thedentheatre.com.