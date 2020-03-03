New Artistic Leadership at Passage Theatre

Pictured: Grace Bolander

The Passage Theatre has announced Grace Bolander will step down as marketing director, a position she’s held since 2017, and move into the role of Associate Artistic Director working alongside Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Cory Hardin.

“As a team we are always working towards something unique, fundamentally human, and community-oriented,” comments Hardin. “Grace has championed these values since the beginning. She has a knack for communicating with and advocating for other artists.”

The change falls on the heels of the company’s final the final show of its second season, “All-One! The Dr. Bronner’s Play,” a commission by Beth Hyland that is set to open in April. “Now that we’re entering our third season, we have a much stronger sense of our artistic voice as a company,” says Bolander. “I’m very excited to take on a new leadership role where I can help specify that vision and carve out a special place in Chicago for the work we do.”