Den to Produce “Blackbird,” Cast Announced

Photo: (left to right) Haley Burgess, Mark L. Montgomery, and Autumn Hlava.

The Den Theatre has announced a revival of David Harrower’s drama “Blackbird,” directed by ensemble member Lia Mortensen. The cast includes Haley Burgess and Mark L. Montgomery with Autumn Hlava.

Blackbird will play March 21 – April 26, 2020 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com, in person at the box office or by calling (773) 697-3830.

After years in prison and subsequent hardships, Ray, 56, has a new identity and has made a new life for himself, thinking that he cannot be found. Una, 27, has thought of nothing else; upon seeing a photo of Ray in a magazine, she has arrived unannounced at his office. Guilt, rage and raw emotions run high as they recollect the passionate relationship, they had 15 years ago, when she was 12 and he was 40. Without any moral judgments, the play never shies away from the brutal truth of this abandoned and unconventional love. Una is looking for answers, not vengeance. Nevertheless, the consequences are shattering.

The production team to date includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Josh Prisching (lighting design), Greg Williamson (technical director), Kristine Ernie Urnikis (production associate) and Sarah Luse (stage manager).