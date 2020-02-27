Drury Lane Announces “Evita” Cast and Creative Team

Drury Lane Theatre has announced casting for “Evita,” based on the life of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón. The Tony Award-winning musical features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Drury Lane’s production is directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and runs April 10 – June 14, 2020.]

Michelle Aravena (Eva Peron), Rodney Ingram (Che Guevara), Sean MacLaughlin (Juan Peron)

“Evita” features Michelle Aravena (Eva), Rodney Ingram (Che), Sean MacLaughlin (Perón), Paul Aguirre (Magaldi), Keila Hamed-Ramos (Mistress), and Nina Poulimas (Little Eva). The ensemble includes Alina Aquino, Clayton Cross, Anna Dreslinski, Kai Edgar, Leon Evans, Alejandro Fonseca, Samantha Gershman, Jeffrey Gorti, Jacqui Graziano, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Taylor Lane, Erica Mancini, Levi Merlo, Jessica Miret-Garcia, Jenna Napolitano, Thomas Ortiz, Emily Ramirez, Gray Randolph, Lisa Revis, Marisa Rivera, Lucas Segovia, Josh Pablo Szabo, Martín Ortiz Tapia, Arik Vega, Nicole Volpe, and Peyton Wilson.

The creative team includes Jo Ann Daugherty (Music Direction), Jennifer Reese (Scenic Design), Ryan Park (Costume Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Design), Ray Nardelli (Sound Design), Cassy Schillo (Properties Design), Emily Young (Wig Design), Kate Cuellar (Dramaturgy), and Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets and more info at drurylanetheatre.com.