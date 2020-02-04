Lifeline Announces “Loki” Cast and Design Team

Lifeline Theatre has announced the cast and design team for the world premiere of “LOKI, The End of the World Tour” adapted by ensemble member Christina Calvit, with music and lyrics by George Howe, and directed by ensemble member Heather Currie.

The cast includes guest artists Shelby Lynn Bias (Norn 3/Midgard), Cailtyn Cerza (Norn 2/Hel), Scott Danielson (Odin), LaKecia Harris (Freya), Drew Johnson (Thor), Bran Moorhead (Loki), Oly Oxinfry (Norn 1/Fenris/Thrym), Emma Sipora Tyler (Siggund), and Chris Vizurraga (Baldur/Mason), with understudies John Drea, Gabriella Fernandez, Peter Gertas, Cari Meixner, and Matt Patrick.

Pictured (Top Row, L to R): Shelby Lynn Bias, Caitlyn Cerza, Scott Danielson, LaKecia Harris. (Bottom Row L to R): Drew Johnson, Bran Moorehead, Oly Oxinfry, Emma Sipora Tyler, Chris Vizurraga

The production team features ensemble members Aly Renee Amidei (Costume Designer), and Diane Fairchild (Lighting Designer), with guest artists Mark Blashford (Puppet Designer), Milo Bue (Scenic Designer), Robert Hornbostel (Sound Designer), George Howe (Composer/Music Director), Steve Labedz (Asst. Master Electrician), Jennifer McClendon (Production Manager), Jennifer Mitchell (Asst. Music Director), Sam Moryoussef (Master Electrician), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), Jenny Pinson (Props Designer), and Kate Reed (Stage Manager).

Welcome to the greatest rock and roll show not on Earth! Join Odin, Freya, Thor, and the original bad boy himself, Loki, as they explore the role of the outsider in society and question what is good and what is evil, all while thrashing their way to Ragnarok.

“Loki” runs May 24 – July 12 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. For more information visit www.lifelinetheatre.com.