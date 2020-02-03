Goodman Announces “American Mariachi” Cast and Designers

Pictured: Tiffany Solano Desena

Goodman has announced the design team and cast for José Cruz González’s “American Mariachi,” directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez in a co-production with Dallas Theater Center.

The cast features Gloria Vivica Benavides (Soyla), Gigi Cervantes (Amalia), Satya Chavez (Gabby), Tiffany Solano Desena (Lucha), Juan Díes (Musician), Lucy Godínez (Boli), Ricardo Gutiérrez (Federico), Molly Hernández (Isabel), Erendira Izguerra (Musician/Tía Carmen), Zacbe Pichardo (Musician), Victor Pichardo (Musician), Rudy Piñón (Musician), Bobby Plasencia (Mino),

and Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (Mateo)

The creative team includes Linda Buchanan (Set Design), Danielle Nieves (Costume Design), Maria-Cristina Fusté (Lighting Design) and Ray Nardelli (Sound Design). Victor Pichardo is the Music Director.

Lucha spends her days caring for her ailing mother, but longs to shake up her 1970s home life. When a forgotten record album sparks her mother’s memory, Lucha and her cousin strike upon a radical idea: to create an all-female mariachi band.

“American Mariachi” runs April 25 – May 31. For more information visit https://www.goodmantheatre.org/.