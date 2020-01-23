Mercury Announces “Shear Madness” Cast & Creative Team

Pictured: Ed Kross

Mercury Theater Chicago has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming “Shear Madness,” running on the main stage from February 7 through March 29 in a production directed by Warner Crocker.

The interactive hair salon comedy has audiences trying to outwit suspects and catch a killer. New clues and improvisation deliver a different show every night.

“Shear Madness” was originally written by Paul Portner and was adapted by Marilyn Abrams and Bruce Jordan. It had one of the longest runs ever in Chicago theater in a converted ballroom in the Blackstone Hotel from the mid-’80s to 1999. It was later remounted in the basement of the Chicago Theater. The Boston production is set to mark its 40th anniversary next week.

Crocker’s “Shear Madness” cast includes Ed Kross as Tony Whitcomb, Brittany D. Parker as Barbara DeMarco, Joe Popp as Nick Rossetti, Mary Robin Roth as Mrs. Schubert, David Sajewich as Eddie Lawrence and Sam Woods as Mikey Thomas. The creative team includes Ben Lipinski (Set Designer), Kristi J. Martens (Production Stage Manager), Kristof Jarezic (Lighting Designer), Rachel Boylan (Costume Designer) and Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer). L. Walter Stearns is the Mercury’s Executive Producer and Eugene Dizon is the Managing Director.

“Shear Madness” runs from February 7 through March 29. Tickets and more info are available online at MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.