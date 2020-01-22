Silent Theatre Names Fisher Executive Director

Silent Theatre Company has announced its first Executive Director, Lauren Fisher. Fisher is a co-founding member of the original ensemble and was unanimously elected by the ensemble to oversee the business and fundraising aspects of the organization.

“STC has always functioned in an unorthodox manner,” noted Artistic Director, Tonika Todorova.” As someone well versed in that odd and colorful history, Lauren is not only the obvious choice because of her professional experience, but also happens to be a huge part of this ensemble and a true friend. I know she can be depended on to carry the spirit of our organization forward.”

Fisher is a veteran fundraiser, having spent nearly 8 years at Steppenwolf where she assisted in raising millions for the company. She then moved on to work with major giving for with The Greater Chicago Food Depository. In the last year, she has been consulting with local organizations in fundraising, leadership training, board development and strategic planning.

“It’s an honor to serve Silent Theatre Company as Executive Director,” Fisher said. “For 15 years, this company has meant so much to me – it’s my artistic home and my chosen family. As a career fundraiser and nonprofit specialist, I am excited to assist the company in achieving financial stability, a strong and united board of trustees and a strategic vision that allows us to make art for the next 15 years.”

Fisher will also continue to appear on stage for the company, including the upcoming March remount of “Incomplete Conversations,” their hit original, immersive production.