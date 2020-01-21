Porchlight Appoints Education Director

Porchlight Music Theatre announced today the appointment of Rebeccah Singer as the company’s first full-time education director. Singer begins immediately overseeing Porchlight’s education, intern and outreach programs.

Executive Director Jeannie Lukow said, “Porchlight continues to expand its youth education and outreach programming reaching more and more Chicago youth and their friends and families. Rebeccah’s energy and expertise perfectly mirror the skills needed to continue Porchlight’s trajectory in becoming a leader in music theatre education.”

Singer comes to Porchlight from the recently closed Emerald City Theatre, where she worked in youth arts education for nearly six years, two of them as the company’s education manager. She has also been a teaching artist for Lookingglass Theater, The Playground Theater and the iO Theater. Singer holds a BFA from Syracuse University where she graduated magna cum laude, and is a graduate of the Severn Darden Graduate program at Second City and a current performer at iO Chicago.

“Porchlight is offering me an incredible opportunity to help set the strategic vision of our youth education programs as well as expand the reach, particularly in partnerships that serve under-resourced communities,” Singer added. “I look forward to working with Porchlight, its teaching staff and, of course, the students.”

In addition to music, voice and dance classes, Porchlight currently offers a youth Winter Music Theatre Intensive, the Spring Production Intensive, and “Make Your Own Musical” summer camps. More information is available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.