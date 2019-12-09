Steep Announces Casting for “The Leopard Play” and “Ironbound”

Steep Theatre Company has announced the cast for its next two offerings, “The Leopard Play, or sad songs for lost boys” by Isaac Gomez, and “Ironbound” by Martyna Majok.

Laura Alcalá Baker will direct “The Leopard Play,” Steep’s second commissioned work, opening January 24 and running through February 29, 2020. Gomez and Bakar are both making their Steep debuts. “It’s been a dream to collaborate with Isaac throughout this development process,” said Artistic Director Peter Moore. “He and Laura have an inspiring partnership and they’ve assembled a brilliant team to bring this powerful story to life.”

After ten years of walking away, Son returns to his home along the U.S./Mexico border, searching for answers about his uncle’s mysterious death, but what he finds there are the men he tried to escape and the memories he thought he left behind.

“The Leopard Play, or sad songs for lost boys” will feature Steep Company Member Brandon Rivera with Sebastian Arboleda, Alec Coles Perez, Eduardo Curley-Carrillo, Arash Fakhrabadi, Dennis Garcia, Victor Maraña, and Juan Muñoz. The production team includes Stage Manager Jon Ravenscroft, Set Designer Arnel Sancianco, Lighting Designer Alexander Ridgers, Sound Designer Thomas Dixon, Costume Designer Uriel Gomez, Props Designer Emma Cullimore, Intimacy & Violence Director Micah Figueroa, Choreographer Breon Arzell and Dramaturg Lucas Garcia.

Steep Ensemble Member Jonathan Berry will direct Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s “Ironbound,” running April 17 – May 23, 2020. “As a company, we’ve long been a fan of Martyna’s work and it’s a real privilege to be able to bring her work back to Chicago,” said Moore.

Twenty-two years, three relationships, and one New Jersey bus stop tell the story of Darja’s journey through the American Dream. “Ironbound” navigates the murky waters of love, security, immigration, and mobility.

The cast will feature Jeffery Freelon, Jr and Steep Company Members Lucy Carapetyan, Joel Reistma, and Brandon Rivera. The production team is yet to be announced.