Metropolis Sets “Noises Off” Cast & Staff

Arlington Heights’ Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced the cast and production staff for its upcoming mounting of the slapstick farce “Noises Off,” running January 30 – March 14.

Michael Frayn’s comedy is a play within a play, plummeting off the rails. The actors’ personal lives, ego battles and passionate affairs plunge the production toward the edge of complete disaster.

Director Joe Lehman’s cast includes Evan Cullinan (Tim Allgood), Meg Elliott (Belinda Blair/Flavia Brent), Rian Jairell (Frederick Fellowes/Philip Brent/Sheikh), Sarah Kmiecik (Brooke Ashton/Vicki), Tom Ochocinski (Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar), Julie Partyka (Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett), Neil Stratman (Garry Lejeune/Roger Tramplemain), Kelsey Tuma (Poppy Norton-Taylor), and Guy Wicke (Lloyd Dallas). Understudies include Peter Buckley, Max Downs, Janice Louise Kulka, David Moreland, Jeanne Scurek, and Lorelei Sturm.

“Noises Off” is Assistant Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Coeur. The designers are Evan Frank (Scenic Designer), Chelsea Lynn (Lighting Designer), Colin Bradley Meyer (Costume Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Theresa Neumayer (Properties Designer), Saren Nofs-Snyder (Dialect Coach), and Sarah Putts (Sound Designer). Metropolis Executive Artistic Director is Joe Keefe. Metropolis Production Manager of Produced Work is William A. Franz, Assistant Production Manager of Produced Work is Abbie Brenner.

For more information, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.