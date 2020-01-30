Steppenwolf Announces Complete Cast and Design Team for “…Miz Martha”

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and design team for “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” by James Ijames, and directed by Whitney White.

The cast includes previously announced ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper (Doll), who will be joined by Nora Dunn (Martha Washington), Sydney Charles (Priscilla), Nikki Crawford (Ann Dandridge), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Davy), Victor Musoni (William) and Travis Turner (Sucky Boy).

Pictured top (l-r): Celeste M. Cooper and Nora Dunn. Bottom (l-r): Sydney Charles, Nikki Crawford, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Victor Musoni and Travis Turner.

The creative team includes Clint Ramos (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Patrick Zakem (Artistic Producer), Tom Pearl (Director of Production); JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager), and Mary Hungerford (Assistant Stage Manager).

The recently widowed “Mother of America” lies helpless in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and attended to by the very enslaved people who are free the moment she dies. The form-shifting fever dream that follows takes us deep into the ugly, uncomfortable and thorny ramifications of America’s original sin.

“…Miz Martha” runs April 2 – May 17 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre. For more information visit https://www.steppenwolf.org/