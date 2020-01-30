Steppenwolf Sets Its “Catch as Catch Can” Cast and Designers

Pictured: Gary Cole, Audrey Francis, and Tim Hopper.

Steppenwolf Theatre has announced the design team and completed cast for the Chicago premiere of”Catch as Catch Can” by Mia Chung, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton.

The all ensemble member cast features Gary Cole, Audrey Francis, and Tim Hopper.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Set Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Yuki Nakase (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Jonathan Berry (Artistic Producer), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Two blue-collar New England families grapple with a spiraling crisis that threatens not just their relationships, but their very identities. Three actors take on the six roles, crossing both generation and gender, in this Chicago premiere.

“Catch as Catch Can” runs June 4 – July 26. For more information visit http://steppenwolf.org