Teatro Vista to Premiere Quijada’s “The Dream King” at VG, Cast Announced

Pictured: Marvin Quijada

Teatro Vista is gearing up for the world premiere of “The Dream King,” a new work of physical theater created by ensemble member Marvin Quijada, who also performs the title role. Teatro Vista ensemble member Sandra Márquez directs.

A man falls in love with the woman of his dreams, while in his dreams. The genre-bending classic love story is told with lush music and few words.

The Dream King cast includes Teatro Vista ensemble member Tommy Rivera-Vega and Scott Dare, Liz Krane and Ashlyn Lozano. The production team is Elliot Taggert (music composer), Regina Garcia (set), Uriel Gomez (costumes), Heather Sparling (lights), Giselle Castro (sound), Liviu Pasare (projections) and Alice da Cunha (assistant director). The stage manager is Dana Nestrick.

Previews start April 4, 2020. Press openings are Friday and Saturday, April 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 10 at The Richard Christiansen Theatre at Victory Gardens, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. There is an added preview Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets, $25-$35, go on sale on February 21. Visit victorygardens.org or call (773) 871-3000 for tickets and information.