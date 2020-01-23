New Colony Has Its “Other Rockpools” Cast and Designers

Pictured: (top, l to r) ensemble members Will Cavedo and Shariba Rivers with (bottom, l to r) Emilie Modaff, Taylor Rayeand Allyce Torres.

The New Colony has announced the cast and design team for the world premiere of Co-Artistic Director Fin Coe’s time-traveling quest “Other Rockpools,” directed by Elyse Dolan.

The production features ensemble members Will Cavedo and Shariba Rivers with Emilie Modaff, Taylor Raye and Allyce Torres.

The production team for Under Rockpools includes Jeremy Hollis (scenic design), Lily Grace Walls (costume design), Eric Backus (sound design), Jillian Leff (violence design), Lila Gilbert (production manager) and Cedar Larson (stage manager).

In the summer of 2001, a renowned physicist invites three strangers to her family’s cabin. Horrified by the results of the recent Presidential election, the team of scientists set to work building an experimental machine with a wild and irresistible purpose: to get them the hell out of their awful timeline. Political differences, personality conflicts, and a disruptive drug-dealing pizza driver ratchet up the tension; as the machine grows closer to completion, the team must reckon with what they will do when it’s finally time to turn it on.

“Other Rockpools” runs July 15 – August 15 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. For more information http://thenewcolony.org/.