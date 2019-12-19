TUTA Announces “Hedda Gabler” Cast and Crew

Pictured: The cast of TUTA Theatre’s world premiere adaptation of HEDDA GABLER: A Play with Live Music includes (top, l to r) Tom Dacey Carr,Lauren Demerath, Amy Gorelow,Eric Loughlin and Aziza Macklin (bottom, l to r) Joan Merlo, Huy Nguyen, Wain Parham, Kevin V. Smith and Shea Lee.

TUTA Theatre has announced the cast and design team for its world premiere adaptation of HEDDA GABLER: A Play with Live Music, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Jacqueline Stone, with original music and music direction by Wain Parham, based on the play by Henrik Ibsen.

The cast includes Tom Dacey Carr, Lauren Demerath, Amy Gorelow, Eric Loughlin, Aziza Macklin, Joan Merlo, Huy Nguyen, Wain Parham and Kevin V. Smith. Understudy: Shea Lee.

In this new adaptation, Stone explores a reimagined take on Hedda’s point of view – backing Hedda with a three-piece live band. This reinvented HEDDA GABLER brings Ibsen into conversation with our own era of secrets, corruption and the fight for freedom without compromise, and all the while the band plays on…

The production team includes Martin Andrew (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design), Joe Court (sound design), Milan Pribisic (dramaturg) Jamal Howard (casting director) Becky Warner (stage manager).

HEDDA GABLER will play February 25 – March 29, 2020 at Strawdog Theatre Company, 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago. More info available at www.tutatheatre.org.