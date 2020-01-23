Actors Gymnasium Announces THE GHOST IN GADSDEN’S GARDEN Cast

Pictured: Lucy Carapetyan

Actors Gymnasium has announced the cast and designers for THE GHOST IN GADSDEN’S GARDEN, an original circus theatre production written and directed by Chris Matthews and Sully Ratke, with circus choreography by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi.

Part of the Gym’s annual Winter Circus, the production features Lucy Carapetyan, Adrian Danzig, and Hayley Larson, as well as members of the Gym’s Teen Ensemble.

The production team features Dance Choreographer Kasey Foster, Artistic Consultant Lindsey Noel Whiting, Stage Manager Beth Koehler, Production Manager Catherine Allen, Rigging Designer Isaac Schoepp, Costume Designer Sully Ratke, Lighting Designer Alex Ridgers, Sound Designer Kevin O’Donnell, and Set Dressing and Props Craftiga Crafts.

Within the walls of an abandoned hilltop estate, the reclusive groundskeeper Gadsden keeps the garden marvelous and lush. He’s happy to, as his love Vivian adores him for it. There’s just one problem: Vivian is a ghost! When Kid, new to town, accepts a dare to find out what’s really going on at the suspicious old mansion, Kid finds more than anyone could have imagined.

“For over a decade, our annual Winter Circus has pushed the limits of theatre by merging daring, physical spectacle with imaginative narrative,” comments Hernandez-Distasi. “I’m excited to combine this unique blend of circus theatre with Chris’s profoundly heartfelt writing and Sully’s masterful, visual storytelling to craft a show that will resonate with audiences of all ages.”

THE GHOST IN GADSDEN’S GARDEN runs February 22 – March 22. For more information visit actorsgymnasium.org.