Babes With Blades Announces “Duchess of Malfi” Cast & Staff

Babes With Blades Theatre Company has announced the cast of “Duchess of Malfi,” running April 17 – May 30, written by John Webster, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Hayley Rice, with fight choreography by Maya Vinice Prentiss.

When the widowed Duchess of Malfi chooses to love again, honestly and defiantly, the men in her family do everything in their power to break those that would dare to flout the unspoken rules of a “traditional” society. “Despite the 407 years between the premiere of Duchess of Malfi and today, in some ways very little has changed,” states Rice. “This production will focus on the (unfortunately timeless) theme of the power held, and desperately clung to, by a patriarchal society, and how something as simple as two people openly loving each other outside of that dichotomy is an inherent threat to those in power (then and today). Toxic masculinity is still an insidious disease. It lashes out at marginalized communities. It also eats away at some men, making them feel, to paraphrase a section of the text, like they’re ‘wearing a wolf-skin that is hairy on the inside.”

Top Row – Carina Lastimosa, Andy Monson, Jhenai Mootz

Bottom Row – Shane Richlen, June Thiele, Carlos Wagener-Sobrero, Maureen Yasko

The cast includes Carina Lastimosa, “Julia/Doctor;” Andy Monson, “Delio;” Jhenai Mootz, “Duchess;” Shane Richlen, “Ferdinand;” June Thiele, “Antonio;” Carlos Wagener-Sobrero, “Cardinal” and Maureen Yasko*, “Bosola.”

The production team includes Nina Attinello, lighting designer; Hannah Foerschler, sound designer; Rose Hamill, production manager; Roxie Kooi, stage manager; Jennifer L. Mickelson, intimacy designer; Jessica Van Winkle, costume designer and Mara Ishihara Zinky, scenic designer.

Performances take place at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard Street. Additional information and tickets are available at BabesWithBlades.org or by calling 773-904-0391.