Theo Announces “Grey Gardens” Cast and Designers

The cast and crew have been announced for Theo Ubique’s production of “Grey Gardens” directed by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino with music direction by Resident Music Director Jeremy Ramey.

The cast includes Harmony France (Edith/”Little” Edie), Nancy Kolton (“Big Edie”), Kyrie Anderson (“Edie), Ryan Lanning (George Gould Strong), Dan Gold (Joseph Kennedy, Jr. and Jerry), Steve Kimbrough (Major Bouvier/Norman Vincent Peale), Marc Prince (Brooks), Paige Daigle (Jacqueline Bouvier), and India Rose (Lee Bouvier). Understudies are Kyrie Anderson (Big Edie), Paige Daigle (younger “Little” Edie), Anna Blanchard (Jacqueline Bouvier, Lee Bouvier), Alex Jackson (Joseph Kennedy, Jr., Jerry, George Gould Strong).

Top row L-R: Harmony France, Nancy Kolton, Kyrie Anderson

Middle row L-R: Paige Daigle, Dan Gold, Steve Kimbrough

Lower row L-R: Ryan Lanning, Marc Prince, India Rose

The production team includes Jon Martinez (Assistant Director, Choreographer), Nicholas James Schwartz (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), Steph Taylor (Costume Designer), James Kolditz (Lighting Designer), Giselle Castro (Sound Designer), Keith Ryan (Wig Designer), Jillian Gryzlak (Properties Designer), Kathy Logelin (Dialect Coach), Daryl A. Ritchie (Production Manager), Brenden Zwiebel (Stage Manager), and Joshua Kime (Assistant Stage Manager).

The story begins in 1941, when the older Edie is in a troubled marriage and the younger Edie has hopes of marrying Joseph Kennedy Jr., brother of the future U.S. President. The second act takes place in 1973, when the 79-year-old divorced Big Edie and the never-married 56-year-old “Little” Edie are living alone together in their decaying Long Island estate of Grey Gardens.

“Grey Gardens” runs March 6 to April 26. For more information visit http://www.theo-u.com.

