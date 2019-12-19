Cast and Design Team Set for “The Hilary Duff Project”

After a sold-out run in 2017, THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT is back for a limited run remount January 31st – February 8th, 2020 at The Newport Theatre, 956 W Newport Ave, Chicago.
Written and directed by Cat McGee, the cast features Kelsey Erhart, Mateo Hernandez, Becca Hurd, Anne Martin, Cat McGee, Em Modaff, Laura Nelson, Jermaine Robinson Jr., Shaina Schrooten, and Alison Smith.
The creative and producing team includes Alex Benjamin (co-creator), Carley Walker (lighting design), Steve Labedz (projections design), Kayla Menz (intimacy director), Collin Quinn Rice (choreographer, graphic design), Catherine Miller (casting director), Cashie Rohaly (social media coordinator), Kelsey Erhart (social media coordinator), Sarah Potter (production photographer), and Laura Nelson (press relations).
Let’s go back, back to the beginning: to a time when our pop idols were Disney stars and their lives were our obsessions. THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT collages theatre, throwback concert, and spoken word poetry to chronicle the life of the early 2000s teen icon from Before Lizzie McGuire to Life After Disney.
