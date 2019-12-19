Chicago Shakes Announces “Emma” Cast and Staff

Pictured: Lora Lee Gayer

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team for “Emma,” a musical adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, with book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer Paul Gordon, and directed by Artistic Director Barbara Gaines.

The company includes Lora Lee Gayer (Emma Woodhouse), Brad Standley (Mr. Knightly), Larry Yando (Mr. Woodhouse), Ephie Aardema (Harriet Smith), Devin DeSantis (Frank Churchill), Erica Stephan (Jane Fairfax), Michael Milligan and Kelli Harrington as Mr. and Mrs. Weston, and Dennis William Grimes and Bri Sudia as Mr. and Mrs. Elton. Rounding out the cast are Ian Geers (Mr. Robert Martin), Emily Goldberg (Ensemble), Marya Grandy (Miss Bates), and Brandy Cheyenne Miller (Elizabeth Martin).

Joining Gaines on the “Emma” creative team is Music Director Roberta Duchak, Choreographer Jane Lanier, Dialect Coach Kate DeVore, Assistant Director Erin Kraft, Assistant Music Director Kory Danielson, Scenic Designer Scott Davis, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Associate Lighting Designer Rachel Levy, Sound Designer Chad Parsley, and Wig and Make-up Designer Richard Jarvie.

Privileged, pampered, and preoccupied with romance, Emma Woodhouse indulges in her pastime of misguided matchmaking, but is clueless when it comes to her own feelings, especially toward a gentleman named Mr. Knightley.

“There is a lyricism to the way Jane Austen writes—great melodies within the soul of the piece,” comments Gordon. “The poetic language of the novel makes for a wonderful foundation of a musical and the music triggers your emotions in a profound way.”

“Emma” runs January 28–March 15 in the Courtyard Theatre