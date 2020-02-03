Cast and Designers Set for “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play”

Pictured: Lanise Antoine Shelley

Goodman Theatre has announced the cast and design team for Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” directed by Lili-Anne Brown.

The cast features Adia Alli (Gifty), Katherine Lee Bourné (Ama), Kyrie Courter (Ericka Boafo), Ashley Crowe (Nana), Ciera Dawn (Paulina Sarpong), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Mercy), Tania Richard (Headmistress Francis), and Lanise Antoine Shelley (Eloise Amponsah).

The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Set Design), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design) and Justin Ellington (Sound Design). Alden Vasquez is the Production Stage Manager.

In “School Girls,” the reigning queen bee at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school has set her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, but the game unexpectedly changes with the arrival of a new student.

“School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” runs March 7 – April 12.