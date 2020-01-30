Kokandy Announces “Hundred Days” Cast and Designers

Pictured: (top, l to r) Abigail Cline, Chris Farrell Jr. and Lucas Looch Johnson, (bottom, l to r) Royen Kent, Emilie Modaff and Melanie Vitaterna.

Kokandy Productions has announced the cast and design team for the Chicago premiere of “Hundred Days,” featuring music and lyrics by The Bengsons, and book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher.

Directed by Lucky Stiff with music direction by Matthew Muñiz and choreography by Collin Quinn Rice, the cast will be led by Royen Kent and Emilie Modaff as Shaun and Abigail Bengson, with Chris Farrell, Jr., Lucas Looch Johnson, Abigail Cline and Melanie Vitaterna. Grace Bobber will understudy the role of Abigail, with additional understudies to be announced.

The production team includes Jackie Fox (scenic and lighting design), Virginia Varland (costume design), Mike Patrick (sound design), Noah Watkins (assistant director), Lucy Farnsworth (stage manager), Nicholas Reinhart (casting director, production manager), Patrick O’Brien (board operator), Scot Kokandy (executive producer) and Derek Van Barham (producing artistic director).

Hundred Days is an uncensored, exhilarating and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live.

“The question of time is at the heart of every relationship, every project, every gig,” comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. In “Hundred Days,” a couple reckons with an actual expiration date. But what is so beautiful about The Bengsons’ creation is that the question spills off the stage into the process and production. It offers reflection for all artists and audiences involved – including the amazingly talented performer/musicians we are beginning to assemble.”

“Hundred Days” will play March 6 – April 12 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St. in Chicago. More information available at www.kokandyproductions.com.