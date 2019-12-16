Casting Announced for Goodman’s “Roe” and “graveyard shift”

Goodman Theatre has announced the casts for two upcoming new plays — the Chicago Premiere of “Roe,” by Lisa Loomer, and “graveyard shift” by korde arrington tuttle, a world premiere that was developed in the Goodman’s New Stages Festival last year.

Conceived in a pizza parlor and argued in the highest court in the land, 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion. In “Roe,” The women behind the trial—attorney Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”)—embark upon separate journeys that mirror the current polarization over the landmark decision.

“Roe” is directed by Vanessa Stalling and features Kayla Carter, Jazmín Corona, Julia Dale, Stephanie Diaz, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Raymond Fox, Christina Hall, Carolyn Hoerdemann, Maura Kidwell, Ryan Kitley, John Lister, Kate Middleton, Eliza Stoughton, Jessica Dean Turner, and Meg Warner. The creative team includes Collette Pollard (Set Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Keith Parham (Lighting Design) and Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design). Briana J. Fahey is the Production Stage Manager.

Inspired by the legacy of Sandra Bland, “graveyard shift” follows Janelle, who relocates from Illinois to Texas in order to give love a chance. Meanwhile, a small-town police officer wrestles with the harsh realities of change. When their worlds collide, both are forced to confront the consequences of an imbalance of power. Directed by Danya Taymor, “graveyard shift” features Keith D. Gallagher, Rae Gray, Aneisa Hicks, Lia Mortensen, and Kyle Vincent Terry. The creative team includes Kristen Robinson (Set Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Marcus Doshi (Lighting Design) and Richard Woodbury (Sound Design). Rebekah Heusel is the Production Stage Manager.

“Roe” runs January 18 – February 23 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; tickets are $20 – $70. “graveyard shift” runs February 7 – March 8 in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre; tickets are $15 – $45. Tickets are on sale now at GoodmanTheatre.org, 312.443.3800 or the Goodman Theatre box office (170 N. Dearborn).