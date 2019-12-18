Norm Lewis & Faith Prince to Star in Lyric’s “42nd Street”

Pictured: Norm Lewis and Faith Prince

Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced Broadway stars Norm Lewis and Faith Prince will take on the roles of Julian Marsh and Dorothy Brock in the company’s production of “42nd Street,” with choreography and direction by Stephen Mear.

Lewis, who recently appeared in the NBC television special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!,” received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his role as Porgy in the 2012 Broadway revival of the Gershwins’ “Porgy & Bess.” In 2014, Lewis became the first African American to play the title role in “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway.

Prince is a Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the 1992 Broadway revival of “Guys and Dolls.” She most recently starred on Broadway in “Disaster! the musical” and as Miss Hannigan in the Broadway revival of “Annie.” She was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for both “A Catered Affair” and “Bells Are Ringing,” and was nominated for Tony and Drama Desk Awards for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.”

“42nd Street” will feature members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and is conducted by Gareth Valentine, with set and costume designs by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Chris Davey and sound design by Mark Grey. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“42nd Street” centers on a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her home in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to audition for the new Broadway show “Pretty Lady,” staged by notorious director Julian Marsh. When leading lady Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and rises from chorus girl to star status overnight. “42nd Street” features music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, and is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley’s 1933 movie.

“42nd Street” runs May 29 – June 21 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. More information available at lyricopera.org.