Citadel Announces FANTASTICKS Cast and Designers

Citadel Theatre has announced the cast and crew for THE FANTASTICKS, directed by Pat Murphy.
The cast features Brian Hupp (El Gallo), Jonah Cochin (Matt), Aurora Penepacker (Luisa), John B. Boss (Hucklebee), Bill Chamberlain (Bellomy), John Benischek (Mortimer), Henry Michael Odum (Henry), and Kristina (The Mute). Understudies are Christopher Johnson (El Gallo), Brooks Whitlock (Matt), Emily Lewis (Luisa, The Mute), and Joshua Seeger (Hucklebee, Bellomy, Mortimer, and Henry).
The production team includes Choreographer Jake Ganzer, Music Director Aaron Kaplan, along with Eric Luchen (Scenic Design), Diane D. Fairchild (Lighting Design), Emily N. Brink (Costume Design), Bob Boxer (Sound Design), and Donna Price (Props Designer). Samantha Tink is Stage Manager and Evan Sposato is Master Carpenter.
THE FANTASTICKS runs February 5 – March 8 at Citadel Theatre 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL. More information at citadeltheatre.org.
