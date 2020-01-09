Trap Door Announce “Lipstick Lobotomy” Cast and Staff

Trap Door has announced the cast and design team for the world premiere of “Lipstick Lobotomy” by Krista Knight and directed by Kate Hendrickson.

The show features Dennis Bisto, Abby Blankenship, Natara Easter, Ann James, Eleanor Katz, Emily Lotspeich, Michael Mejia, Kirk Osgood, Ann Sonneville, Michaela Voit, Bob Wilson, and Bernadetta Zawiejska.

Pictured: Cast of “Lipstick Lobotomy.”

The production team includes Assistant Director/Choreographer Miguel Long, Rehearsal Stage Manager Tara Malpass, Production Stage Manager Anna Klos, Dramaturg Milan Pribisic, Set Designer Jacqueline Frole, Light Designer Richard Norwood, Sound Designer Mike Mazzocca, Costume Designer Rachel Sypniewski, Fight and Intimacy Director Bill Gordon, Assistant Fight Choreographer Ari Kraiman, Dialect Coach Tiffany Bedwell, Props Designer Jon Beal, Make-Up Designer Zsofia Otvos, and Graphic Designer Michal Janicki.

In “Lipstick Lobotomy,” John F. Kennedy’s little sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and the playwright’s Great Aunt Ginny develop a friendship at an exclusive high-end sanitarium for women in the fall of 1941. While there the women undergo peculiar cutting-edge treatments offered by a society desperate to find the cure for womanhood.

“Lipstick Lobotomy” runs February 13 through March 21 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland Ave.