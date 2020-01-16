Cory Goodrich Hosts Next “New Faces Sing Broadway,” Cast Announced

Pictured: Cory Goodrich

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that Cory Goodrich, starring in their upcoming Chicago premiere of Disney’s “Freaky Friday,” will host “New Faces Sing Broadway NOW.”

Porchlight’s popular New Faces Sing Broadway series takes audiences on a musical journey from start to finish of an entire Broadway season through performances and a multimedia presentation. This edition will focus on the current Broadway season, including songs from “Hadestown,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” and more.

First Row (L to R) Emily Agy, Alli Atkenson and Barry DeBois

Second Row (L to R) Laz Estrada, Nina Jayashankar, Becky Keeshin and Christopher Kelley Third Row (L to R) Michael E. Martin, Sam Shankman and Jayla Wlliams-Craig

The cast of New Faces Sing Broadway NOW is Emily Agy, Alli Atkenson, Barry DeBois, Laz Estrada, Nina Jayashankar, Becky Keeshin, Christopher Kelley, Michael E. Martin, Sam Shankman and Jayla Wlliams-Craig. The stage manager is Sean Michael Mohler and sound board operator at The Arts Club is Warren “Levon” Jackson.

Directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller and music directed by Tom Vendafreddo, performances take place at Evanston’s SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and at The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario Street, Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.