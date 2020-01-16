Idle Muse Sets Cast & Staff for “In The Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)”

Top row: Kristen Alesia, Chad Bay, Michelle R. Bester, Lena Dudley and Eric Duhon. Lower row: Erin Gallagher, Brendan Hutt, Christina Renee Jones, Jennifer Mohr and Joel Thompson

Idle Muse Theatre Company has set the cast and production team for Sarah Ruhl’s “In The Next Room (or The Vibrator Play),” directed by Morgan Manasa. The production runs March 9 – April 5, 2020, at The Edge Theatre Off Broadway, 1133 W Catalpa Ave.

When her physician husband creates a unique piece of machinery to massage the growing affliction of “female hysteria,” Catherine Givings embarks on some new discoveries of her own. As Dr. Givings garners the attention of new patients, Catherine finds her own attention inexplicably drawn to what occurs “in the next room” and what it means for her.

The cast includes Kristen Alesia (Catherine Givings), Chad Bay (Leo), Michelle R. Bester (Elizabeth), Lena Dudley (Understudy), Eric Duhon (Understudy), Erin Gallagher (Annie), Brendan Hutt (Mr. Daldry), Christina Renee Jones (Sabrina Daldry), Jennifer Mohr (Understudy) and Joel Thompson (Dr. Givings).

The production team includes Shellie DiSalvo (production manager), Robert Pacheco (stage manager), Milo Bue (scenic designer), Stephanie Johnson (costume designer), Laura Wiley (lighting & projection designer), L.J. Luthringer (sound designer), Tristan Brandon (properties designer), Samantha Kaufman (intimacy designer), Maureen Yasko (assistant intimacy designer) and Carrie Hardin (dialect coach).

Tickets are on sale now at www.idlemuse.org; or by calling 773.340.9438.