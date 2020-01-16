Griffin Announces “Mlima’s Tale” Cast

(top, l to r) Ben Chang, David Goodloe, Sarah Lo and Lewon Johns

(bottom, l to r) Colin McShane, Chris Pow and Michael Turrentine

Griffin Theatre Company has announced casting for its Midwest premiere of Lynn Nottage’s drama “Mlima’s Tale,” directed by Jerrell L. Henderson.

MLIMA’S TALE is the story of a magnificent elephant trapped in the clandestine international ivory market. Th cast features Ben Chang, David Goodloe, Sarah Lo, Lewon Johns, Colin McShane, Chris Pow and Michael Turrentine.

The production team includes Joy Ahn (scenic design), Caitlin McLeod (costume design), Jared Gooding (lighting design), L.J. Luthinger (sound design), Jacinda Ratcliffe (movement design), Ahmed Al-Hassan and Ryonn Gloster (assistant directors), Jonathan Mayo (production manager), Brian Sprague (technical director) and Sara Beaman (stage manager).

Launching Griffin’s 32nd season, Mlima’s Tale will play February 15 – March 21, 2020 on Raven Theatre’s Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 20 at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.