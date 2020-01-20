Marriott Announces THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA Cast and Designers

Pictured: Marielle Issa

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences has announced the cast and design team for the new musical THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA based on the classic fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen with music by Marc Robin, book and lyrics by Rick Boynton, and additional lyrics by Curt Dale Clark and Marc Robin.

Directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Aaron Thielen, with musical direction by Patti Garwood, the cast features Marielle Nada Issa as “Ruth,” Trevor Vanderzee as “Prince Wellington,” Jenna Coker-Jones as “Queen Evermean,” Mark David Kaplan as “Papa and Biff,” Allison Sill as “Buffy and Cumula,” and Ian Paul Custer as “Chester.”

The production features set design by Patrick Ham, lighting design by Brian Elston, costume design by Jesus Perez, sound design by Robert Hornbostel, wig design by Megan Pirtle, and media design by Anthony Churchill and Peter Sullivan; with stage manager Tara Kelly and musical supervision by Patti Garwood.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to direct this production of THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA, written by such talented and dear friends,” says Thielen. “It’s a wonderful story about staying true to who you are and not letting others tell you who you are supposed to be; the lesson is that you get to write your own story.”

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA runs February 8 – April 19. For more information visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.