Organic Has Set Its THE DRAGON Cast and Designers

Organic Theater Company has announced the cast and design team for THE DRAGON co-directed by Artistic Director Alexander Gelman and company member Nyssa Lowenstein.

The cast features guest artists Sonia Goldberg as Lancelot, Zoe Savransky as Elsa, John Arthur Lewis as Mayor, along with company members Kris Downing as Henry, Stephanie Sullivan as Charlemagne, Sara Copeland as the Cat, and Colin Jackson who joins guest artists Schanora Wimpie and Julian Serna as the Dragon and others.

The creative team includes company members Tony Reimer (Sound Designer) and Angela Kring (Stage Manager). Additional designers include Terrence McClellan (Scenic Designer) and Angela Enos (Costume Designer).

A knight comes to slay the town’s local Dragon. But the townspeople don’t love this idea as much as the knight would think. For, apparently, the “only way to be free and clear of dragons is to have one of your own.”

THE DRAGON runs April 1 – 26. For more information visit organictheater.org.