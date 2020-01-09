Invictus Sets Its RAISIN IN THE SUN Cast and Creatives

Invictus Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for the second production of its first full season – A RAISIN IN THE SUN, by Lorraine Hansberry.

Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, the cast will include Cheryl Frazier (Lena Younger), Michael Lewis (Walter Lee Younger), Nyajai Ellison (Ruth Younger), Ashley Joy (Beneatha Younger), Keith Surney (George Murchison), Jo Schaffer (Joseph Asagai), Nelson Simmons (Travis Younger), Lewis Jones (Bobo), Courtney Gardner (Mrs. Johnson), and Jake Busse (Karl Lindner). Amir Henderson will alternate as Travis. Understudies are Keisa Yelton-Hunter (Lena, Mrs. Johnson), Barry Irving (Walter Lee, Bobo), Marlene Slaughter (Ruth), Jimiece Gilbert (Beneatha), Xavier Dorsey (George, Joseph), and Chuck Munro (Karl Lindner).

Pictured: Top Row L-R: Jake Busse, Nyajai Ellison, Cheryl Frazier, Courtney Gardner. Middle Row L-R: Amir Henderson, Lewis R. Jones, Ashley Joy, Michael Lewis. Bottom Row L-R: Jo Schaffer, Nelson Simmons, Keith Surney, Director Aaron Reese Boseman.

The production/design team includes Kevin Rolfs (Set/Properties Designer), Rueben Echoles (Costume Designer), Warren Levon (Sound Designer), Michael J. Wright (Lighting Designer), Glenn Thompson (Fight/Intimacy Choreographer), Kristen Glover (Movement Choreographer), Christie Chiles Twillie (Composer), Ian R. Q. Slater (Dialect Coach), Arlicia McClain (Stage Manager), Kate McDuffie (Associate Stage Manager), and Charles Askenaizer (Production Manager, Artistic Director).

A RAISIN IN THE SUN will be performed on the Buena stage of the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway beginning February 13. For more information visit invictustheatreco.com